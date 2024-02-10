The Cookie Cutter Hack That Leads To Beautifully Stamped Macarons

A cookie cutter surprisingly has many uses in baking and can also be a great kitchen tool for outlining icing on sugar cookies. However, when it comes to decorating your macarons, the simplicity of this cookie cutter hack has left some novice bakers skeptical. A pastry chef on Instagram who shared this hack with her followers said that "the internet exploded because nobody believed it worked," and added that she "didn't realize other people weren't already doing this technique."

Many commenters were desperate to see the finished product, and it's safe to say the hack worked beautifully. "They look so perfect, such a cute idea," one commenter wrote. Another user said it was a "Beautiful and easy technique," while others simply referred to the sandwiched macarons as "stunning!"

There's a good chance you already own a few cookie cutters; however, it is important to note that the size does matter for this technique. Macarons are naturally quite small in size, traditionally around two inches in diameter. Therefore, the shapes and designs you hope to stamp on your pre-baked macarons will have to be smaller than that. Luckily, cookie cutters and luster dust can easily be found at many online and brick-and-mortar retailers. Of course, if you try this hack, be prepared for your stamped macarons to be almost too pretty to eat.