We Tasted Costco's Kirkland Wings & These Were The Best

Whether you're prepping food for the Super Bowl or a family picnic wings are a must-have, and if you want good quality for a bargain Costco is the answer. The warehouse offers this delectable finger food in the deli and rotisserie areas, as well as the fresh and frozen meat sections. Ultimately, the package you carry out of the store will depend on your preferences regarding price, ease of preparation, taste, and possibly the amount of space you have left in your freezer.

If you need to provide food for a huge crowd on a tight budget, you might go for the cheapest option. In contrast, if you're a guest at a friend's house for the first time, you might want to bring something to share that is delicious, easy, and mess-free to get a repeat invitation. Price is not as much of a barrier in that case, whereas taste and convenience are key.

In the end, the only way to know which type of Kirkland wing is best for your get-together is by tasting and comparing each. That might take too much effort and time you don't have, so I've put in the work to give you the complete low-down on Costco's wing selection. I'll tell you more about how I did that later in the article. Take note that the prices indicated reflect the reality of Mid-Michigan in early 2024 and may vary at your local Costco.