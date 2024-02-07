Super Bowl 2024 Luxury Suite Menus Are Michelin Star-Worthy
A $2.5 million luxury suite at the Super Bowl has to have some of the most epic Super Bowl party food ever. The menu might just make the pigs in a blanket and chips and dip at your own game-day shindig look a bit disappointing. Super Bowl LVIII will take place on Sunday, February 11, and 20 fans who are willing to shell out millions of dollars can watch the San Francisco 49ers play the Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium from a luxury suite. And there's little doubt that the food and drinks on offer will live up to the hefty price tag.
Thanks to a video sports reporter Luke Sawhook shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, those of us who won't be watching the game from a luxury suite can still get a glimpse of the menu. Upon entering, the lucky guests will be gifted with their first snack of the evening: popcorn in a souvenir bucket. (After all, for $2.5 million, you'll want something to remember the experience.) The entrée will be a buffet with an apparent surf-and-turf theme. For meat lovers, this will include bacon-wrapped hot dogs, Wagyu beef hot dogs, BBQ burnt-end burritos, and carne asada fries. The spread will also feature seafood-stuffed potatoes, surf-and-turf nachos, and what appears to be an extensive selection of seafood.
Folks in the luxury suite can also enjoy desserts and plenty of drinks
The buffet wouldn't be a Michelin star-worthy meal without something sweet at the end and plenty of drinks to go around. Folks in the suite will have access to a full-service bar while they watch the game, and for dessert, they can enjoy a festive Glazed Donut Super Bowl Sundae, as well as frozen cheesecake on a stick.
Hereâ€™s all the food and beverage you get inside the $2.5 Million #SuperBowl Luxury Suite! pic.twitter.com/fMw3NTFwQx
— Luke Sawhook 🪚🪝 (@lukesawhook) February 5, 2024
While $2.5 million is the going rate for the most expensive suite, there is a range. Four tickets for $180,000 seems to be the cheapest price, per Daily Mail. It's unclear whether or not the menu for the less-expensive suites will be any different from that which Sawhook shared. Each suite can host a maximum of 22 guests, so it's only natural that families and friends of players in the Big Game will likely be renting out these spaces to watch their loved ones on the field.
While this hasn't yet been confirmed, Taylor Swift might appear to cheer on her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, from the comfort of a luxury suite. In that case, she'll probably be eating something more pricy than the chicken and ranch dressing she was famously spotted with back in September 2023. Fans will just have to wait until Sunday to find out.