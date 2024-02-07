Super Bowl 2024 Luxury Suite Menus Are Michelin Star-Worthy

The buffet wouldn't be a Michelin star-worthy meal without something sweet at the end and plenty of drinks to go around. Folks in the suite will have access to a full-service bar while they watch the game, and for dessert, they can enjoy a festive Glazed Donut Super Bowl Sundae, as well as frozen cheesecake on a stick.

Hereâ€™s all the food and beverage you get inside the $2.5 Million #SuperBowl Luxury Suite! pic.twitter.com/fMw3NTFwQx — Luke Sawhook 🪚🪝 (@lukesawhook) February 5, 2024

While $2.5 million is the going rate for the most expensive suite, there is a range. Four tickets for $180,000 seems to be the cheapest price, per Daily Mail. It's unclear whether or not the menu for the less-expensive suites will be any different from that which Sawhook shared. Each suite can host a maximum of 22 guests, so it's only natural that families and friends of players in the Big Game will likely be renting out these spaces to watch their loved ones on the field.

While this hasn't yet been confirmed, Taylor Swift might appear to cheer on her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, from the comfort of a luxury suite. In that case, she'll probably be eating something more pricy than the chicken and ranch dressing she was famously spotted with back in September 2023. Fans will just have to wait until Sunday to find out.