Is There Such A Thing As A Bad Oyster Knife? We Asked An Expert Chef

Oyster knives probably aren't the most commonplace items you'll find in a home kitchen. This doesn't mean you're locked out of the oyster club, though, if you're among the many who don't have one on hand. There are other ways to shuck an oyster than with a knife made especially for the task. In fact, you don't necessarily have to shuck an oyster to open it at all. If you still want to use a tool, though, there's really no such thing as a bad option.

When Mashed asked Calvin Hwang, executive chef at Figure Eight in New York City, what people should look for (or avoid) in an oyster knife, he said that the type of tool isn't the most important factor. "The only important thing," he said, "is how the handle feels in your hand," especially if you're shucking a lot of oysters at once. As long as you have the technique right — inserting the knife into the hinge of the oyster and twisting upwards to pop it open — even the most unassuming of tools will work in your favor.