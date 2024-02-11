The Story Behind A KFC's Famous Bucket-Shaped Restaurant

In 1989, Jack Wilke owned four KFC locations throughout Los Angeles, one of them being the Western Avenue KFC. Wilke wasn't happy with the current design of the building. To have the KFC of his dreams (one with a drive-thru and parking lot), a two-story KFC was his only option, he told The Christian Science Monitor in 1990. Most KFCs at the time were 30,000 square feet, and Wilke was working with a much smaller 8,000 square feet space.

Wilke, an art enthusiast, wanted a KFC inspired by Googie architecture and turned the project over to architects Elyse Grinstein and Jeffrey Daniels. Googie architecture was developed in the 1950s to be so eye-catching it would stop drivers in their tracks and lure them inside certain roadside establishments. However, KFC corporate wasn't initially on board with the project. KFC representative Greg Reynolds explained to The Christian Science Monitor the company wanted its customers to be able to easily identify its restaurants, meaning Wilke's design — a total deviation from KFC's standard image — was not ideal. But Wilke and Daniels still managed to get corporate to sign off on it.

While its shape resembles a bucket of chicken to some, others believe it looks like a chicken. Surprisingly, Daniels had neither in mind when designing it. "The intent was to create a constructivist building," Daniels told LAmag in 2018. There you have it. Wilke's KFC backs up the notion that art is open to interpretation.