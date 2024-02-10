Dunkin' Brownie Batter Creamer Review: It's Not The Donut (And We Wish It Was)

When pastry chef Joseph Sehl created the first brownie recipe in 1893 at the Palmer House Hotel in Chicago, did he have any idea how monumentally popular the baked good's batter would eventually become with the general public? It's unclear. Then again, whether the culinary capability of brownie batter (on its own) was instantly recognized upon its invention is irrelevant. All that matters is the delectable pre-finished brownie flavor has earned its due in the 21st century — leading Dunkin' to release a brownie batter-flavored coffee creamer in stores across the U.S. in late January.

Now, the new Brownie Batter Creamer from Dunkin' is hardly the first brownie batter-focused item sold by the restaurant chain. After all, the limited-time creamer is itself derived from Dunkin's popular brownie batter donut — a heart-shaped seasonal pastry first sold in 2013 to celebrate Valentine's Day.

With Cupid's birthday fast approaching (that's what Valentine's Day is, right?), we were keen to try the new Dunkin' Brownie Batter Creamer before it vanished with the holiday. After receiving a sample courtesy of Dunkin', we were able to taste test this ooey, gooey, chocolate-centric coffee creamer. If you're intrigued by this curious new product and wondering whether it's worth a purchase, here's our review of the new Dunkin' Brownie Batter Creamer.