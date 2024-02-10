Dunkin' Brownie Batter Creamer Review: It's Not The Donut (And We Wish It Was)
When pastry chef Joseph Sehl created the first brownie recipe in 1893 at the Palmer House Hotel in Chicago, did he have any idea how monumentally popular the baked good's batter would eventually become with the general public? It's unclear. Then again, whether the culinary capability of brownie batter (on its own) was instantly recognized upon its invention is irrelevant. All that matters is the delectable pre-finished brownie flavor has earned its due in the 21st century — leading Dunkin' to release a brownie batter-flavored coffee creamer in stores across the U.S. in late January.
Now, the new Brownie Batter Creamer from Dunkin' is hardly the first brownie batter-focused item sold by the restaurant chain. After all, the limited-time creamer is itself derived from Dunkin's popular brownie batter donut — a heart-shaped seasonal pastry first sold in 2013 to celebrate Valentine's Day.
With Cupid's birthday fast approaching (that's what Valentine's Day is, right?), we were keen to try the new Dunkin' Brownie Batter Creamer before it vanished with the holiday. After receiving a sample courtesy of Dunkin', we were able to taste test this ooey, gooey, chocolate-centric coffee creamer. If you're intrigued by this curious new product and wondering whether it's worth a purchase, here's our review of the new Dunkin' Brownie Batter Creamer.
What's in Dunkin' Brownie Batter Creamer?
We sort of wish the new Dunkin' Brownie Batter Creamer consisted solely of authentic brownie batter bottled inside an orange-hued container. Yet the realities of mass production presumably made that option utterly infeasible. With that in mind, the ingredient list for this new choco-riffic coffee enhancer is essentially what'd you expect from such a product.
Since it's a coffee creamer, two of the four main ingredients are skim milk and cream (surprise!). There's also a bold disclaimer at the bottom of the ingredient list alerting consumers to the fact that it contains milk — an amusing note given it's quite clearly not a non-dairy creamer. Beyond the two liquid dairy components, the new Dunkin' Brownie Batter Creamer includes cane sugar and water as well as a minute amount of cocoa — less than 2% of the entire item, in fact — and several preservatives, emulsifiers, and natural and artificial flavor.
In addition, the new Dunkin' Brownie Batter Creamer doesn't appear to be made with identical ingredients to those used when making the donut filling from which this product blossomed. We'll elaborate further momentarily (patience, dear reader), but suffice it to say the stark difference in taste between the creamer and donut was impossible to ignore.
How long is Dunkin' Brownie Batter Creamer available and where?
The new donut-originating coffee creamer was first announced and released on January 31, 2024, with the company noting the Brownie Batter Creamer was intended as a limited-time item. At the time of this review's publication, the Dunkin' Brownie Batter Creamer is available at participating retailers throughout the U.S., including Walmart, Target, Kroger, and Hannaford locations.
While we can definitively say this creamer product is set to be relegated to the formerly offered bin sooner rather than later, Dunkin' hasn't provided a precise timeline or end date for the sale of its Brownie Batter Creamer. In other words, we can't say with any real certainty just how long it'll remain on grocery store shelves.
Of course, since Dunkin's brownie batter focus seems to coincide with Valentine's Day, we wouldn't expect the coffee creamer to remain available for much longer once mid-February rolls around. Given the likelihood it'll be gone by March, then, if you're interested in this coffee additive? Quit dillydallying and head to the supermarket.
How much does Dunkin' Brownie Batter Creamer cost?
We realize we sound like a broken record when it comes to the potential price of food and drink products we review ("What's a record?" asks everyone born after 1995). But as is often the case, there appears to be a wide range of costs for the new Dunkin' Brownie Batter Creamer.
Given the variation in prices among different stores, states, and cities, it's simply impossible to predict exactly what you'll pay for a bottle of this coffee creamer — so consider checking online with your local store before taking a trek. In the area of Lowell, Massachusetts, for instance, consumers can expect a bottle of Dunkin' Brownie Batter Creamer to cost anywhere from $3.94 for a 32-ounce bottle (as it costs at Walmart) to nearly $5 (as is the case when buying a bottle from Instacart).
There may not be a singular coast-to-coast cost for the new Dunkin' Brownie Batter Creamer. But it seems likely you'll end up paying no more than $5 to obtain a bottle (at least while supplies last).
What is the nutrition information for Dunkin' Brownie Batter Creamer?
If you predicted the new Dunkin' Brownie Batter Creamer would be a dietary nightmare given its sweet and creamy nature — one inspired by brownie batter — you wouldn't be wrong. Then again, being a coffee creamer, it's impossible to envision a scenario where this product could ever earn the title of nutritional dynamo.
On that note, Dunkin's new Brownie Batter Creamer contains 30 calories per 1 tablespoon serving, 1 gram of fat, and 6 grams of sugar (including 5 grams of added sugar). Actually, in terms of nutritional information? That's basically all there is to report. There's no sodium and less than 5 milligrams of cholesterol per serving ... but it's also devoid of protein, dietary fiber, and any notable vitamins or minerals.
We're not entirely sure how a product containing both skim milk and cream could throw up a goose egg when it comes to protein or calcium content. Yet with zeroes listed next to both items on the label, there's no disputing this rather perplexing reality of Dunkin' Brownie Batter Creamer's nutrition.
How does it compare to other Dunkin' products?
The new Dunkin' Brownie Batter Creamer has been explicitly marketed as an extension of the chain's beloved (and mouthwatering) brownie batter-filled donut; it even says as much on the creamer's label. Unfortunately, that doesn't mean the distinctively frosting-esque flavor of the donut's cream filling was precisely transposed to the new creamer. In fact, if we didn't know the creamer and donut were intrinsically related (or that both were Dunkin' products)? We'd have never guessed a connection existed between the two.
In addition, we have to admit we don't have a ton of experience with Dunkin'-specific coffee creamers since we (or, at least, this writer) aren't the world's biggest fans of excessively rich coffee. But while we can't say for certain how this new product compares to other Dunkin' creamers, we have tasted similar creamer products in the past. In that sense, we'd predict most chocolate-flavored coffee creamer fans will find the new Dunkin' Brownie Batter Creamer comparable to other creamer brands once it's mixed with coffee.
The verdict: Too much liquified Tootsie Pops flavor, not enough donut
The first thing you're apt to notice about the new Dunkin' Brownie Batter Creamer is that it does not, in fact, taste much like the corresponding donut sold by the restaurant chain. Now, if you're able to move past that monumental initial disappointment, you might enjoy this chocolatey coffee creamer — unless you despise Tootsie Pops, that is. After all, the new Dunkin' Brownie Batter Creamer tastes far more like liquified Tootsie Pops than a donut (particularly before the viscous liquid is added to coffee).
To be clear, we've always enjoyed the chocolate-forward saccharine sweetness offered by Tootsie Pops (no matter how many licks it takes to get to the center). But we can't say we've ever desired that flavor profile in liquid form. Unfortunately, even when slightly muted by the coffee's own intensity, it was difficult to dismiss the notion we were sipping on coffee combined with a blended-and-strained batch of chocolate-centered lollipops.
If you find that flavor profile pleasant inside your morning cup of Joe, you'll probably love the new Dunkin' Brownie Batter Creamer. But if you were hoping for a drinkable version of the chain's corresponding donut, as we were? You won't be thrilled. So take our advice, and stick with the donut while it's still available.
Methodology
I was sent a bottle of Dunkin' Brownie Batter Creamer to taste and review. It was provided to me courtesy of Dunkin' with no strings attached and the understanding that my review would be an honest assessment of the product upon sampling.
The opinions and recommendations for this limited-time creamer are entirely my own. I based these on the creamer's taste — by itself and when added to plain Dunkin' coffee — as well as how it compared to the restaurant's brownie batter donut (i.e. the inspiration behind this creamer's creation).