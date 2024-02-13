Balut Vs Penoy: The Difference Between These Filipino Street Foods

Balut is a boiled, fertilized duck egg with an embryo two to three weeks into development. There are different ways to experience this street food, which is best served warm. Some people start by delicately breaking the shell and making a small hole, revealing a mixture of broth and embryo waiting to be savored. They then sip the flavorful broth, relishing its rich and savory notes. Others like to dive straight into the tender embryo, appreciating its unique texture and taste. The white part, referred to as bato, is often discarded as it can be rubbery and unpleasant.

Embarking on the culinary journey of balut is not merely about satisfying hunger; it's a sensory experience that engages all facets of the palate. It's also about engaging in a ritual that connects generations, a rite of passage for those seeking the bold flavors of Filipino street cuisine. Each bite offers an interplay of flavors and textures, ranging from savory and slightly gamey to creamy and indulgent. There is also a distinct crunch coming from the bones and beak of the bird, and the longer the egg is left to develop, the crunchier it will become.