TikTokers Are Seeing Orange At Cheetos' Super Bowl 2024 Chapel

Las Vegas, home of Super Bowl LVIII, is not known as much of a football town. After all, it wasn't until 2020 that it got its own NFL team, the relocated-from-Oakland Raiders. What it is synonymous with, besides casinos, is quickie wedding chapels. While some of these chapels – there are over 50 in all – may boast Elvis impersonators, few, if any, will ever be as orangey as the latest pop-up, brand-name wedding venue. No, it's not sponsored by Minute Maid but is instead part of an ad campaign by Cheetos, arguably the most famous of all neon-hued snack foods.

The Cheetos Chapel, as seen in various TikTok videos, comes complete with an altar, pews for a small number of wedding guests, and even a changing room so the bride and groom can get into their wedding finery. While there's no Chester costume for the officiant to wear, a digitized cheetah serves as the greetah (er, greeter). On Super Bowl Saturday, the chapel even held a wedding where the Frito-Lay CEO stood as a witness while company employees tied the knot. So, are snack food-themed weddings going to be a thing now that Cheetos have shown us the way? Who knows, but it certainly seems as if some TikTok users are taken with the concept.