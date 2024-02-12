Why No One Understands Dr Pepper's Super Bowl 2024 Ad

The Dr Pepper Fansville series takes a narrative approach to televised advertisements by using popular television shows and movies as inspiration. This latest offering has made an impact on Super Bowl LVIII watchers, and a few people even homed in on just what the commercial was paying homage to.

Per a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, "So that Dr. Pepper transfer portal commercial is the end of The Monster Squad right?" which is accompanied by a clip from the film where a time-traveling Van Helsing is giving a thumbs-up as he has Dracula in a headlock. Other commenters simply enjoyed the commercial for the ecstatic weirdness it provides. As stated by another X thread, "Fansville @drpepper might be the best ongoing commercial campaign of all time."

Confused viewers can be forgiven though; although the commercial stars Brees and Brian Bosworth, former linebacker for the Seattle Seahawks and star of the '90s action masterpiece "Stone Cold," its connection to football is pretty thin. In fact, it doesn't appear to have been made specifically for the Big Game at all; the commercial doesn't feature any references to Super Bowl LVIII and has been available on YouTube since December 2023. Still, viewers seem to be enjoying it — whether they get its cult-classic movie reference or not. It just goes to show that everything is fair game when it comes to fodder for Super Bowl commercials.