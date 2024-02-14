Signs A Freshly Shucked Oyster Has Gone Bad, According To An Expert

You can tell a lot about an oyster just by looking at it, according to Hwang. "A perfect oyster is plump, shiny, and full of liquid," he said. If your oyster is dry and shriveled, it doesn't necessarily mean it's rotten or dangerous to eat, but it's still not a good sign. It could mean "a myriad of things," Hwang told Mashed, "but ultimately it's just gross to look at and eat." You should also look out for pieces of shell, as they can end up falling into the meat of an oyster if it hasn't been shucked correctly. This will lend an unpleasant, gritty taste and texture to your oyster.

Smell can also be an indicator as to whether or not an oyster is safe to eat. In Hwang's words, a good oyster "should smell like salty ocean water." In other words, it should smell of very little. However, when it comes to vibrio vulnificus, you won't be able to sniff out trouble. According to the FDA, vibrio vulnificus can't be "seen, smelled, or even tasted." If an oyster smells like sulfur or just really strongly of fish, though, it's probably best to put it aside. Even if it's not contaminated or rotten, it's still going to taste horrid.

When you enjoy oysters, you'd probably prefer they don't come with a side of foodborne illness. In this regard, safe is immensely preferable to sorry.