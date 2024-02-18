What Kind Of Steak Should You Use For Mongolian Beef?

If you want to make Mongolian "beef" that would actually taste like something Genghis Khan and his Golden Horde might have chowed down on, you would probably need to source goat, mutton, or maybe even horse meat. (Although horse, for the Mongol hordes, was more of a desperation measure since the animals were more valuable as mounts than meat.) Assuming you want "Mongolian" beef instead, meaning that dish created by a Taiwanese comedian in the early '50s and popularized by all-you-can-eat American buffets, then you're probably going to want steak.

Recipe developer Kate Shungu's take on Mongolian beef was inspired by an American chain restaurant, as she tells us that the finished dish "tastes just like P.F. Chang's." Her choice of beef is flank steak, which is a cheap(ish) cut that can be a bit tough but works just fine in dishes like fajitas, stir-fries, and, yes, Mongolian beef. While Shungu doesn't marinate the meat, she does "velvet" it by coating it in cornstarch before frying it in hot oil. This Chinese cooking technique doesn't actually break down the meat's proteins, but coats it to seal in the juices and thus results in meat that is still pretty tender.