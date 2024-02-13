What, Exactly, Is Fat Tuesday And What Should You Eat During It?

Experiencing the festivities of Mardi Gras sits on the bucket lists of many food lovers around the world. The holiday is associated with elaborate parade floats, colorful beads, king cakes, and partying galore. However, Mardi Gras is rooted in thousands of years of tradition, dating back to pagan fertility rites. With the spread of Christianity, the celebration was appropriated and turned into a day of indulgence before a period of sacrifice. Falling on the day before Ash Wednesday each year, it's a day for merry-making before the start of Lent, which lasts for 40 long days up until Easter Sunday.

Mardi Gras translates to "Fat Tuesday," and the term refers to the fact that on this day, people enjoy the rich, fatty foods they will give up during Lent. Historically, Christians would make it a point to clear out their cupboards of fats like butter, milk, and eggs, which frequently resulted in batches of pancakes. This is why Fat Tuesday is known as Pancake Day in England. Other European countries like France, Germany, and Spain eventually caught on, which led to a rise in the eating of other rich pastries to celebrate Mardi Gras.

In the U.S., New Orleans is the go-to city that revelers flock to get their party on. So, it's only natural that when we think of Mardi Gras food, all of the best Cajun and Creole specialties will be on the menu.