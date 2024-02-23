The Mashed Bros Tasted 10 Hot Sauces And This One Was Face-Numbingly Painful

If you've got an insatiable hankering for hot sauce, your ongoing quest for the perfect condiment has likely led you to some duds. While not every brand can knock it out of the park, there are few things more disappointing than a hot sauce that doesn't deliver. With so many to choose from, taste-testing for a worthy contender can quickly become an expensive game of trial and error. Luckily, Mashed Bros Brian and Scott Wilson did the legwork, finding a sauce hot enough to stun the senses.

Brian and Scott tasted and rated 10 sauces in a new video for Mashed, which they evaluated based on flavor, spiciness, and packaging. While their experiment got off to a mild start, with the brothers easily enduring varying degrees of heat, things took a mind-bending turn when they tasted The Rapture by Torchbearer Sauces.

After spotting the word "deadly" on the label, Brian checked the ingredient list. "This is all peppers," he noted. With a sinister pepper content of 66.6%, The Rapture contains some of the world's hottest peppers, including Carolina Reapers, Trinidad Morugas, Trinidad Scorpions, and Ghost Peppers. As Torchbearer Sauces claims, The Rapture "slowly gives way to a heat that will drop most mortals to their knees." Scott seemed to recognize that the sauce would be a slow burn after having it on his tongue for just a few seconds, saying, "It tastes like it's about to kick my a**."