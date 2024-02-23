The Mashed Bros Tasted 10 Hot Sauces And This One Was Face-Numbingly Painful
If you've got an insatiable hankering for hot sauce, your ongoing quest for the perfect condiment has likely led you to some duds. While not every brand can knock it out of the park, there are few things more disappointing than a hot sauce that doesn't deliver. With so many to choose from, taste-testing for a worthy contender can quickly become an expensive game of trial and error. Luckily, Mashed Bros Brian and Scott Wilson did the legwork, finding a sauce hot enough to stun the senses.
Brian and Scott tasted and rated 10 sauces in a new video for Mashed, which they evaluated based on flavor, spiciness, and packaging. While their experiment got off to a mild start, with the brothers easily enduring varying degrees of heat, things took a mind-bending turn when they tasted The Rapture by Torchbearer Sauces.
After spotting the word "deadly" on the label, Brian checked the ingredient list. "This is all peppers," he noted. With a sinister pepper content of 66.6%, The Rapture contains some of the world's hottest peppers, including Carolina Reapers, Trinidad Morugas, Trinidad Scorpions, and Ghost Peppers. As Torchbearer Sauces claims, The Rapture "slowly gives way to a heat that will drop most mortals to their knees." Scott seemed to recognize that the sauce would be a slow burn after having it on his tongue for just a few seconds, saying, "It tastes like it's about to kick my a**."
The Rapture passes 1 million Scoville units
What happened to the Wilson brothers next was no doubt the very thing every hot sauce fan hopes for: Absolute spice-induced chaos. As Brian began coughing, Scott grimaced and turned his face toward the sky. Moments later, both noted the heat was seemingly building, and the red-faced brothers began squirming in their seats. "My face," Scott lamented in a tortured tone. "You could punch me right now, and I wouldn't even know."
The Rapture clocks in at 1.2 million Scoville units, a measurement used to determine the amount of capsaicin in chili peppers. For comparison, Trinidad Moruga Scorpion peppers, once named the hottest peppers in the world by New Mexico State University's Chile Pepper Institute (via The Mercury News), share the same spot on the Scoville scale as The Rapture.
While Brian recovered from the ordeal fairly quickly, Scott took a while longer. In fact, only Brian said he could taste the sauce beyond the heat. The Rapture contains notes of tomato, carrot, Mandarin orange, and garlic, and Brian rated this combination an eight out of 10 in terms of taste. The brothers agreed, however, that it was far and away the hottest of the 10 sauces they tried. "I was numb everywhere," Scott announced when rating their selections.