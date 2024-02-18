How A TikTok Trend Inspired Airheads To Open A 'Shake Factory' Gym

Luckily for those who attended the one-day Shake Factory gym, there were professional shakers, aka bodybuilders, on-site to do the hard work of shaking the candy. Attendees who wanted an arm workout could also compete in a 60-second shakedown competition. Those who shook their candies into the tiniest cubes in the specified timeframe were eligible for prizes.

Airheads used Howlett's stitched video to officially start the #AirheadsChallenge on social media, so even if you couldn't attend the in-person, you could still feel included. Even though the event has passed, people can still upload videos of themselves shaking their favorite Airheads. Some people have known about this trend for several years, but others are still in complete shock. The comments on the TikTok video ranged from "I've been doing this since I was a kid" to "My mind is blown." One person questioned if this trend is why the candy is called Airheads — because you are shaking air into the candy.

While Airheads cannot confirm or deny whether the taste of mystery white flavor changes when shaken, it hasn't stopped fans from trying and giving their input. One woman shared, "I swear one tasted like peach lemonade and the other was like fruit punch." If you're going to try the trend at home, be prepared for some potential pain. Several people complained that their knuckles hurt after shaking, but it's a small price to pay for a unique candy experience.