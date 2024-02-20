The Fascinating Origins Of The Rum Swizzle Cocktail

Bermudians consider the rum swizzle, a rum-based cocktail blended with citrus juices, spices, and bitters, their national tipple. However, what constitutes the perfect rum swizzle depends on who you ask. The same can be said for its origins, which are most publicly associated with the Swizzle Inn, Bermuda's oldest pub.

According to owner Jay Correia, the original version was introduced when the Outerbridge family opened the pub in 1932 (via Smithsonian Magazine). Working with what he describes as the island's "pretty limited" inventory, the Swizzle Inn's early concoction was made with Gosling's Black Seal rum, Gosling's Barbados rum, orange and pineapple juice, lemon juice, and spicy falernum liqueur.

The "swizzle" in rum swizzle comes from the fact that the drink's foam is achieved by stirring the mixture with a swizzle stick. The stick was traditionally cut from the Quararibea turbinate, or swizzlestick tree, native to several Caribbean islands, including Bermuda. Thanks to the small limbs that sprout from the tree's branches, stirring a drink with these sticks results in a delightfully frothy end product.