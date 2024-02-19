The Crucial Step You Should Take Before Freezing Tuna Steaks

Seafood's quality is primarily marked by its freshness. Because fish exist in colder environments than mammals, seafood tends to spoil faster than other meats, with fresh fish deteriorating after just one or two days in the fridge. Fish like tuna, in particular, have a higher fat content than lean fish like flounder, making them more susceptible to lipid oxidation — a reaction that occurs when fatty acids are exposed to oxygen, altering the fish's taste, smell, and color.

While freezing works to preserve food by impeding the reproduction of food-spoiling microorganisms, it does little to prevent lipid oxidation. A 2022 study published in the journal Foods indicated that the byproducts of oxidation continue to amass in frozen tuna the longer it's stored in the freezer. To prevent tuna steaks from turning rancid during storage, you might want to try dipping them in an ascorbic acid solution before freezing.

Ascorbic acid, otherwise known as vitamin C, is a frequently used food additive recognized for its ability to prevent fat oxidation. As far as tuna is concerned, the National Center for Home Food Preservation (NCHFP) says submerging your raw steaks in a solution of crystalline ascorbic acid and cold water for 20 seconds is the secret to maintaining quality during long-term storage.