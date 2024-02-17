Broth Is The Special Ingredient For The Best Spicy Chicken Casserole

When you're making a chicken casserole there are a number of ingredients you might expect to use. There's chicken, of course, since without it you'd have a different type of casserole altogether. There's also typically some type of starch — in the case of this spicy chicken casserole recipe, developer Kristen Carli is going with rice, which is a pretty typical choice, although other casserole recipes may call for noodles or potatoes. You're also going to have some sort of seasoning and maybe a layer of cheese to finish things off, and Carli's spicy chicken casserole checks all of these boxes. As she describes it, it's "a one-pan meal that is nutritionally balanced [with] carb[s], protein, [and] fat."

One ingredient you may not always see in casseroles is broth. This is probably because broth is liquid, and you're making a casserole, not a soup. If you want to intensify your casserole's chickeny flavor, though, there is a way to incorporate the broth without making a mushy mess, and that entails using it as a cooking liquid for the rice or any other ingredient that may require rehydrating. This is a go-to trick for Carli, who tells us, "I love adding chicken broth to my rice to flavor it." While she is using the kind of broth that comes in a carton, you could also swap it out for homemade or go in the other direction with a chicken bouillon cube dissolved in a cup of hot water.