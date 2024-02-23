Potbelly Secret Menu Items Ranked From Worst To Best

If you can't decide between ordering A Wreck sandwich (one of Potbelly's classic offerings) and a Mama's Meatball sandwich for lunch, we suggest thinking on it a little longer before ordering a Wrecking Ball from the Underground Menu. It's hard to say whether this sandwich emerged because fans desired a marinara-smothered version of A Wreck or because the clever portmanteau was too good to pass up. However, we suspect it is the latter because this sandwich is the worst one we tried.

It includes ham, turkey, Angus roast beef, salami, and meatballs as the base. Its toppings are marinara sauce, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Unfortunately, the flavors are simply not cohesive. Our opinion may have changed if we had gotten more than a tablespoon of marinara sauce on our sandwich, but this paltry addition subtracted from the experience. And while we're being picky, provolone feels too mild of a cheese to compete with this many other flavors. The lightly toasted bread helped counterbalance the monotony of the meat pile some, but some crisp greens would have taken the whole sandwich a step further.

Unless you specifically come to Potbelly in search of a massive mouthful of mismatched meats, we suggest you steer clear of this one. The Wrecking Ball gets points for creativity and its entertaining name, but in the end, we absolutely get why this one isn't on the regular menu.