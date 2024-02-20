When Did Starbucks' Caramel Macchiato First Hit The Menu?

There are many classic drinks on the Starbucks menu that people have come to know and love, from the flat white to the Frappuccino and the Blonde Vanilla Latte. It can be hard to imagine a time when your go-to order didn't exist. However, the ever-popular caramel macchiato wasn't on the original Starbucks menu. In fact, when the original Seattle location first opened its doors in 1971, Starbucks didn't have a traditional menu yet.

It would take over two decades and 1,000 stores for the now-iconic caramel macchiato to make its way into the hands of paying Starbucks customers. According to Starbucks Stories & News, Hannah Su — an employee with 21 years of experience under her belt at the time — spent nearly a year crafting the beverage with other workers in preparation for its fall of 1996 release. The drink was originally designed as a temporary menu addition to celebrate Starbucks' 25th anniversary. However, the product's success landed it a permanent spot on the menu, with Su comparing its taste to "comfort," noting that "everybody loves caramel."

That classic flavor profile contributed to the caramel macchiato's success, but the laborious process of creating this signature drink also centered around the physical properties of the caramel sauce. It needed to be light enough to remain on top of the milk foam without sinking. After all, a key difference between traditional macchiatos and Starbucks' flavorful versions is that added sweetness. A classic macchiato contains espresso and milk. The additions of vanilla syrup and caramel drizzle set Starbucks' version apart (and took many tries to perfect).