When Did Starbucks' Caramel Macchiato First Hit The Menu?
There are many classic drinks on the Starbucks menu that people have come to know and love, from the flat white to the Frappuccino and the Blonde Vanilla Latte. It can be hard to imagine a time when your go-to order didn't exist. However, the ever-popular caramel macchiato wasn't on the original Starbucks menu. In fact, when the original Seattle location first opened its doors in 1971, Starbucks didn't have a traditional menu yet.
It would take over two decades and 1,000 stores for the now-iconic caramel macchiato to make its way into the hands of paying Starbucks customers. According to Starbucks Stories & News, Hannah Su — an employee with 21 years of experience under her belt at the time — spent nearly a year crafting the beverage with other workers in preparation for its fall of 1996 release. The drink was originally designed as a temporary menu addition to celebrate Starbucks' 25th anniversary. However, the product's success landed it a permanent spot on the menu, with Su comparing its taste to "comfort," noting that "everybody loves caramel."
That classic flavor profile contributed to the caramel macchiato's success, but the laborious process of creating this signature drink also centered around the physical properties of the caramel sauce. It needed to be light enough to remain on top of the milk foam without sinking. After all, a key difference between traditional macchiatos and Starbucks' flavorful versions is that added sweetness. A classic macchiato contains espresso and milk. The additions of vanilla syrup and caramel drizzle set Starbucks' version apart (and took many tries to perfect).
The flavors are the same, but the prices are not
Nowadays, it's safe to assume that every Starbucks you walk into will have the caramel macchiato. However, the price is undoubtedly going to vary. One Reddit post claiming to depict a Starbucks drive thru menu from the late '90s showed the caramel macchiato at just $2.70 for what's presumably a Grande (the text is blurry) and $3.30 for (seemingly) a Venti. While current prices depend on location, the Starbucks menu in some U.S. stores has the Grande caramel macchiato at $5.45 and the Venti for 30 cents more. While the price of this drink has basically doubled since its first appearance on the Starbucks menu in 1996, consumers' willingness to pay nearly six bucks for a beverage speaks to their enduring love for this classic.
Of course, the hot version isn't the only fan favorite, and there are some things you should know before ordering Starbucks' iced caramel macchiato. While Starbucks baristas have lauded the iced version as one of the chain's top six cold coffee drinks, it's unclear if this option was a part of the product's original launch. Currently, this cooler beverage is 20 cents more expensive than the hot one. The recipe is also slightly different, and ordering the cold version in a Venti size will come with an extra espresso shot.