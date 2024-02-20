Condensed Cream Of Mushroom Soup Makes The Best Green Bean Casserole

Green bean casserole, like Christmas, typically comes but once a year, although it generally makes its appearance on the Thanksgiving table instead where it's ... well, not exactly everyone's favorite. In fact, quite a few people feel that it's the worst Thanksgiving side. Still, there are many who do enjoy it, whether for tradition's sake or because they genuinely enjoy verdant legumes cooked in soup. It could also be that they only really like the crunchy fried onions on top — us too, though we typically just pick them off and eat them sans casserole.

Recipe developer Laura Sampson, who is a fan of green bean casserole, makes the stuff in a slow cooker because, as she says, "I always run out of oven room on Thanksgiving." Her casserole calls for condensed cream of mushroom soup, as many such recipes do. While her choice is Campbell's, she gives the okay to use a generic or another brand, although she does point out that the soup used needs to be condensed instead of a ready-to-eat variety. As she notes, "You're thinning it down with milk." So an un-condensed soup, she says, "would be a different consistency" and your casserole might wind up being a mushy mess. If all you have on hand is mushroom soup of the soupy variety, though, you can still use it as long as you reduce or omit the evaporated milk. All in all, you'll need just two cups of liquid for the casserole.