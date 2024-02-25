Simple Banana Carrot Muffins Recipe
Looking for a quick and delicious treat to whip up at home? Look no further than these scrumptious banana carrot muffins! Crafted with simplicity in mind, this recipe by Catherine Brookes is fuss-free and super easy to prep. Combining the sweetness of ripe bananas with the vibrance of grated carrots, these muffins are exceptionally moreish, with a wonderfully moist and tender texture. Plus, there's the added bonus of hidden veggie goodness in every bite.
You can whip up the batter, bake, and completely cool these muffins in less than an hour, so it won't be long before your kitchen is filled with the irresistible aroma of freshly baked muffins. The result is a bake that's perfect for any occasion, from breakfast on the go, to an afternoon snack with a cup of tea, or a sweet treat after dinner. Simple, satisfying, and oh-so-delicious — these banana carrot muffins are sure to become a favorite in your household.
Gather the ingredients for these simple banana carrot muffins
You'll need just a handful of pantry staples to make this simple muffin batter. The dry ingredients are all-purpose flour, baking powder, baking soda, ground cinnamon, and salt. Once these have been whisked up, you can mix mashed banana, vegetable oil, brown sugar, vanilla extract, and eggs in another bowl. The final step is to combine everything and fold in some grated carrot.
Step 1: Turn on the oven
Preheat oven to 350 F and prep a muffin pan with 12 muffin liners.
Step 2: Mix the dry ingredients
In a large mixing bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt.
Step 3: Whisk the wet ingredients
In a separate large bowl, whisk together the mashed banana, vegetable oil, brown sugar, vanilla extract, and eggs.
Step 4: Combine the wet and dry ingredients
Add dry ingredients to the bowl of wet ingredients and whisk until just combined.
Step 5: Add the carrot
Stir in the grated carrot to combine.
Step 6: Fill the muffin pan, and bake
Distribute batter evenly among the 12 muffin cups and bake for 20 minutes.
Step 7: Cool the muffins in the pan
Remove muffins from oven and leave in the pan to cool partially for about 10 minutes.
Step 8: Finishing cooling on a wire rack
Remove muffins from the pan and transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.
Step 9: Enjoy
Serve.
What other ingredients can I add to simple banana carrot muffins?
While the simple combination of carrot and banana is delicious on its own, feel free to add your own personal touch by incorporating some extras into the batter. Try tossing in a handful of chopped nuts, such as walnuts or pecans, for added crunch and nutty flavor. If you have a sweet tooth, why not add some chocolate chips or raisins to the batter? The rich sweetness from the chocolate or the chewiness of the raisins will take the muffins to a new level of indulgence. You could also experiment with different spices. Try adding a pinch of nutmeg or ginger for extra warmth, or a dash of cardamom for a unique aroma.
There are also ways boost the nutritional value of these muffins. One great option is to add a sprinkling of flaxseeds or chia seeds, which are packed with omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, and antioxidants. You could also switch the all-purpose flour for a whole-wheat variety, boosting the fiber content even further. Whether you stick to the classic recipe or customize it with your favorite extras, these muffins won't disappoint.
How should I store leftover banana carrot muffins?
Once you've baked up a batch of these tasty muffins, you'll want to ensure they stay fresh for as long as possible. To store your muffins, allow them to cool completely to room temperature before transferring them to an airtight container. Keeping them out of the open air will prevent them from drying out too quickly. Stored at room temperature, these muffins will stay fresh for up 3 days. If you need them to last longer, you can extend their shelf life by storing them in the refrigerator. Simply place the airtight container in the fridge, and your muffins should stay fresh for up to a week.
Alternatively, you can freeze the muffins for longer-term storage. Wrap each muffin individually in plastic wrap or aluminum foil, then place them in a freezer-safe bag or container. Stored in the freezer, they will stay fresh for up to 3 months. When you're ready to enjoy a muffin, simply thaw it at room temperature or warm it up in the microwave for a few seconds.
- 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- ¾ teaspoon baking soda
- ¾ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 1 cup mashed banana
- ⅓ cup vegetable oil
- ⅔ cup brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 large eggs
- 1 cup grated carrot
- Preheat oven to 350 F and prep a muffin pan with 12 muffin liners.
- In a large mixing bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt.
- In a separate large bowl, whisk together the mashed banana, vegetable oil, brown sugar, vanilla extract, and eggs.
- Add dry ingredients to the bowl of wet ingredients and whisk until just combined.
- Stir in the grated carrot to combine.
- Distribute batter evenly among the 12 muffin cups and bake for 20 minutes.
- Remove muffins from oven and leave in the pan to cool partially for about 10 minutes.
- Remove muffins from the pan and transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.
- Serve.
|Calories per Serving
|176
|Total Fat
|7.3 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.7 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|31.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|25.3 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.3 g
|Total Sugars
|10.7 g
|Sodium
|156.6 mg
|Protein
|3.0 g