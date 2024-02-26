Buttery Garlic And Herb Fan Rolls Recipe

If you're a fan of warm, soft rolls that are bursting with flavor, you're in for a treat! With their beautifully folded shape, these buttery garlic and herb fan rolls by recipe developer Annabelle Randles are not only visually stunning, but they are also packed with an irresistible combination of garlic and herbs. Each soft and pillowy layer melts in your mouth, and the rolls can be served as an appetizer or a side dish with soup or a main course. However you serve them, add them to your bread basket and know that they will disappear very quickly.

What's more, this unique bread recipe is fun and easy to make. The simple dough comes together with all-purpose flour, which gives the rolls a soft and tender crumb. The dough is then rolled out by hand, brushed with garlic butter, stacked, and cut into squares to create a fan shape. Finally, the squares are baked in a muffin pan, giving these rolls their signature shape and texture.