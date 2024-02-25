Cool Whip Gives Homemade Key Lime Pie The Fluffiest Filling

A traditional key lime pie recipe is not meant to be fluffy as the filling is made of egg yolks, lime juice, and sweetened condensed milk. Mashed developer Kristen Carli, however, chooses to change things up a bit in her easy-to-make version by swapping out the eggs for Cool Whip. She doesn't even use the full-fat standard Cool Whip but instead favors the Lite version for her five-ingredient key lime pie. She reasons that the stuff is not only "important to the light fluffy texture of the pie," in her opinion, but she also claims a '90s origin for this Cool Whip lime pie and characterizes that decade as an era "when everyone avoided fat."

Besides what the Cool Whip does for the texture of the pie, this ingredient certainly cuts down on prep work and eliminates baking time altogether. The filling ingredients can be stirred together in a matter of moments, then the pie just goes into the freezer where all of the fluff solidifies into a dense and creamy frozen dessert. As Carli describes the pie, "It's incredibly easy to make [and] you don't even need to turn on the oven."