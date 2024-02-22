The Liquid Ingredient You Need For The Ultimate Apple Dumplings

Imagine sipping on a cozy mug of apple cider next to the crackling fireplace. Now, picture incorporating that same beloved festive beverage into your favorite baked goods. According to Mashed recipe developer Jessica Morone, the time has come to add apple cider to your list of secret ingredients, especially when it comes to elevating a batch of old-fashioned apple dumplings.

To comprehend the impact of the spicy-sweet elixir in treats such as apple dumplings, it's crucial to understand the components of the dish. Each element plays a unique role in whipping up the perfect apple dumpling. For instance, Morone's recipe calls for Granny Smith apples, which are prized in baking for their inherent tartness. Apple cider plays the role of bringing a more intense but still appropriate flavor to the recipe's topping.

The infusion of apple cider into the caramel sauce is where the magic really happens. Morone's deviation toward apple cider in lieu of water is a game-changer. As Morone states, "A lot of the standard recipes for apple dumplings just use water in the sauce, but apple cider really amps up the apple flavor and makes the sauce even more delicious."