Arby's Brown Sugar Bacon Sandwiches Review: A Powerful Blast Of Meaty Sweetness

If you smell an intoxicating sugary, porky fragrance emanating from your nearest Arby's sometime over the next few weeks, don't be surprised. The chain just launched a limited-edition set of sandwiches that combine two of the most craveable ingredients in the world: brown sugar and bacon.

By now, we all know that bacon plays well with sweet ingredients, but the secret to success with these kinds of flavor combinations is all about the ratios. Did Arby's achieve the proper balance of sweet to savory in its new Brown Sugar Bacon sandwiches? Arby's sent all three of the limited-time menu items to my house so I could try them for myself. These sandwiches were a ton of fun, though the amount of sugar on the bacon almost sent them into meat dessert territory. While none of them was good enough to dethrone the classic Beef 'N Cheddar as the king of Arby's sandwiches, they're still definitely worth a try if you're an Arby's regular who's looking to switch up your routine.