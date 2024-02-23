The Best Way To Wrap A Homemade Sandwich Like A Pro
Whether you're packing a tasty sandwich for work or prepping a bunch for the next family picnic, there is a proper way to wrap them to maintain integrity and quality. First, cut off a suitable portion of wax paper. Allow for at least 4 inches of extra paper on the sides. For the top and bottom, make certain it's slightly larger than the bread you're using. Next, take the wax paper in your hands and crumple it. This softens the paper and makes it easier to work with.
Place your sandwich in the middle of the paper. Then, meet the top and bottom edges in the middle of your sandwich. Join those two edges to create a ½ inch fold in the paper, and crease it along the length of the sheet. Continue to fold the length down in ½ inch increments until it tightly fits the top of your sandwich. Take the top flap of paper on one side and tuck it under the bottom slice of bread. Now, fold the bottom piece of paper so that two triangles meet and tuck it into the bottom pocket you just created. Repeat this step for the other side, and you are left with one safely enveloped sandwich. This method also ensures that your sandwich won't become unwrapped until you're ready.
Why this sandwich wrapping method works
Most folks may not be convinced to take the few extra steps to wrap their sandwiches, but there are benefits to swaddling your handheld snack in wax paper. The various tucked-in folds ensure that the sandwich stays put and is not exposed to air, which could cause your bread to go stale. Also, if you cut your sandwich in half, the paper can double as a clean gripping surface so you don't get your hands dirty or risk the contents sliding out.
Although simply tossing a sandwich in a resealable container may seem more convenient, there are drawbacks. Bulky food containers take up valuable space in bags and refrigerators. Also, if you're packing a hot sandwich, you run the risk of moisture getting trapped inside, which could cause the bread to go soggy.
Using wet wax paper or, better yet, beeswax wrapping cloths as your primary sandwich wrapping material can make all the difference. Unlike heat-resistant parchment paper, which is ideal for baking, wax paper is more pliable and water-resistant, so you can be sure that no moisture will penetrate the wrapping. For a more environmentally friendly material, beeswax wrapping cloths are reusable, malleable, and can even be made using leftover fabrics and beeswax purchased from your local grocery store.