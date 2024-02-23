The Best Way To Wrap A Homemade Sandwich Like A Pro

Whether you're packing a tasty sandwich for work or prepping a bunch for the next family picnic, there is a proper way to wrap them to maintain integrity and quality. First, cut off a suitable portion of wax paper. Allow for at least 4 inches of extra paper on the sides. For the top and bottom, make certain it's slightly larger than the bread you're using. Next, take the wax paper in your hands and crumple it. This softens the paper and makes it easier to work with.

Place your sandwich in the middle of the paper. Then, meet the top and bottom edges in the middle of your sandwich. Join those two edges to create a ½ inch fold in the paper, and crease it along the length of the sheet. Continue to fold the length down in ½ inch increments until it tightly fits the top of your sandwich. Take the top flap of paper on one side and tuck it under the bottom slice of bread. Now, fold the bottom piece of paper so that two triangles meet and tuck it into the bottom pocket you just created. Repeat this step for the other side, and you are left with one safely enveloped sandwich. This method also ensures that your sandwich won't become unwrapped until you're ready.