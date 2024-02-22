TikTok Slams Michelin-Starred Sushi Noz Over 'Sexist' Portions

When you reserve a table at an award-winning restaurant, you likely expect an unforgettable meal, regardless of your demographic background, gender identity, or other non-food-related factors. One high-end sushi joint in New York City, however, is receiving backlash for giving one woman considerably smaller portions than her friends — and charging her the same price. Of course, this allegedly discriminatory service has sparked a heated conversation on social media, where word spreads far quicker than the time it takes to consume an extravagant, Michelin Star feast.

Guests at Sushi Noz, owned by Japanese chef Nozomu Abe, spend a whopping $700 per person to experience an omakase tasting menu, which includes various otsumami (small plates), over a dozen types of nigiri, miso soup, tamago, dessert, and a beverage pairing. When TikTok creator Luis Carlos Zaragoza dined at the renowned restaurant for the sixth time, as described in a video posted February 20, they couldn't help but notice an array of culinary blunders. These were unexpected, considering Sushi Noz had just earned its second Michelin Star. Not only was the wine pairing "a bit off and disjointed," according to Zaragoza, but the chef discarded a perfectly good piece of nigiri in front of patrons. What really angered TikTok, though, was the restaurant's treatment of Zaragoza's friend — the only woman in the group — who was informed that she would receive smaller portions than her companions with seemingly no explanation.