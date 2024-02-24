Why Southwest Airlines Once Claimed To Be Texas' Top Liquor Distributor

Many airline companies understand that passengers enjoy an alcoholic beverage every once in a while. It's why you can find bars inside most major airports and why most airlines serve alcoholic drinks during flights — though drinking on flights might be coming to a stop soon. Even so, very few people are likely to equate airlines with liquor distributors like taverns and clubs, except maybe in the fact that you can't BYOB on a flight. They almost certainly wouldn't think an airline was the top premium liquor distributor for an entire state, but for a brief period in the '70s, Southwest Airlines claims it held that title.

Today, Southwest is one of the four biggest airlines in the United States. It flies tens of millions of passengers each year. The company wasn't always that big, however. In the early '70s, when Southwest was starting out, it was a small airline that lost money and ran into legal issues at every turn. To grow from that to its current standing is quite a feat. The airline got there, at least partially, due to a promotion it ran in 1973: Giving away free bottles of booze to customers.