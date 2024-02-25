Turn Leftover Pineapple Rinds Into A Flavorful Syrup
If you're one of those people who takes pride in not wasting food, we have a way you can make the most out of your soon-to-be discarded pineapple rinds by turning them into a delicious simple syrup. Making your homemade simple syrup isn't hard. It's just as easy as the name implies. First, gather up all the cut-up pieces of pineapple core, peels, and even the base of the crown and bottom, leaving the spiky leaves behind. Place the pineapple scraps in a pot, and add 1 to 2 cups of sugar to equal parts water. Then, turn your element on, set it to low heat, and lightly boil the mixture while slowly stirring the contents. You want to ensure you're using low heat because higher temperatures may boil the water away and leave you with a sticky mess.
After the sugar has been fully dissolved and the pineapple pieces have softened, turn off the heat, remove the pot from the stove, place a lid on it, and allow it to cool. Once cooled, pour the mixture through a strainer to catch all the leftovers (which can now be composted), and allow the yellowy-clear liquid to remain. This pineapple simple syrup will be a welcome addition to cocktails, frozen drinks, and coffee, or even stored away in a glass bottle and refrigerated for use with specialty desserts.
Benefits of using pineapple leftovers
Before you can enjoy pineapple simple syrup, you must strip the fruit of its tough exterior and remove the core. However, stop throwing away those pineapple cores and peels because there are some great benefits you can reap from them. They are packed with antioxidants and contain 2% of your daily recommended doses of vitamin A and calcium and a whopping 90% of your daily vitamin C allowance. What better way to harness this beneficial goodness than lightly simmering down your pineapple scraps to make a tasty syrup that you can use in many different recipes?
Simple syrups are a staple of mixology. Since granulated sugar takes a long time to dissolve in cold liquids, drink makers rely on simple syrups for sweetened cocktails, such as Old Fashioneds, Mai Tais, and Mint Juleps. With a concentrated pineapple simple syrup made from pineapple leftovers, you can effortlessly enhance your own tropical alcoholic or virgin beverages, shakes, and smoothies and add a tangy kick to iced coffee. If you want to create a thicker syrup from your pineapple scraps for dessert toppings, pancakes, or waffles, switch to a 2-to-1 ratio of sugar to water. This thicker pineapple syrup is also a great sugary glaze for cupcakes, muffins, or sweeter bread.