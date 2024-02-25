Turn Leftover Pineapple Rinds Into A Flavorful Syrup

If you're one of those people who takes pride in not wasting food, we have a way you can make the most out of your soon-to-be discarded pineapple rinds by turning them into a delicious simple syrup. Making your homemade simple syrup isn't hard. It's just as easy as the name implies. First, gather up all the cut-up pieces of pineapple core, peels, and even the base of the crown and bottom, leaving the spiky leaves behind. Place the pineapple scraps in a pot, and add 1 to 2 cups of sugar to equal parts water. Then, turn your element on, set it to low heat, and lightly boil the mixture while slowly stirring the contents. You want to ensure you're using low heat because higher temperatures may boil the water away and leave you with a sticky mess.

After the sugar has been fully dissolved and the pineapple pieces have softened, turn off the heat, remove the pot from the stove, place a lid on it, and allow it to cool. Once cooled, pour the mixture through a strainer to catch all the leftovers (which can now be composted), and allow the yellowy-clear liquid to remain. This pineapple simple syrup will be a welcome addition to cocktails, frozen drinks, and coffee, or even stored away in a glass bottle and refrigerated for use with specialty desserts.