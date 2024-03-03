What Frozen Dinners Look Like All Around The World

The concept may have begun in the U.S., but the convenience of frozen dinners is something that is now found in many countries around the world. What modern diner doesn't love coming home to a meal that needs only a blast in the microwave or a quick warm-up in the oven to be fully finished? The fact that you can find just about any cuisine in frozen dinner form only makes the prospect all the more enticing. No interpreting a recipe and trawling through the grocery store for a bunch of ingredients, and no having to learn any complicated preparation or cooking techniques to make it the way you want. You can head straight for the freezer aisle and find pretty much anything you're hungry for, practically ready to eat.

The frozen dinner industry is an American standard, but what do frozen dinners in other countries look like? Are the options abroad as robust and representative of tasty dining as the domestic possibilities you know and love and depend on to make meal prep easier come supper time? The delicious truth is that the options found around the world reflect the tastes of regional eaters, and while the TV dinner may be a kitschy retro phenomenon, frozen dinners are alive and well around the world, offering convenience in many different ways. Take a look at how other countries capture the satisfaction of late-day dining in frozen form.