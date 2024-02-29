North Americans Love Ginger Beer, But It Originated Across The Pond

People had been adding ginger to different mead and ale concoctions pretty much since ginger arrived in the British Isles, likely for medicinal reasons or to spice up the beverages with new flavors. These weren't true ginger beers, but they probably evolved into them. The first true ginger beers came later, when the unique process of fermenting ginger with yeast and bacteria was stumbled upon, though the specific origins of the discovery are somewhat murky.

We do know, however, that these early ginger beers contained a low alcohol content due to the fermentation process, similar to the "small beers" the British had been drinking since the Middle Ages in place of unclean drinking water. These small beers were often brewed at home from spent mash that had already been used to brew more powerful beers. Ginger beer was likely brewed at home in a similar fashion, and because of its low alcohol content, it would've provided the same hydrating benefits as small beers. Ginger beer contained the added bonus of the spice's medicinal qualities.

Ginger beer grew in popularity across England, eventually being mass-produced in stoneware bottles. The sturdy thickness of these bottles allowed them to be shipped across the Atlantic to a growing North American market as colonization settled in. The love of ginger beer followed the colonists to the Americas, where it would grow into the biggest market for the beverage in the world a few centuries later.