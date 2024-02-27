The Right Way To Fold Egg Rolls

Egg rolls become difficult to eat if the filling isn't secure inside the wrapper. If the ingredients spill out, the dish becomes less of a roll and more of a pancake. Typically, egg rolls are folded on both ends, then rolled up like a burrito and deep-fried. If one side of the egg roll wrapper isn't closed tightly, however, it could open up during the cooking process and lead to a mess in your fryer.

To remedy this, you need enough space between the edges of your dough and the filling so that the bottom side of the wrapper can be folded up first, covering the filling like a blanket. The next step is to firmly tuck in the dough's sides and roll the wrapper over on itself until the filling is secured and your egg roll is tightly wrapped.

While you can choose between various brands of store-bought egg roll wrappers, the filling is often the best part of this dish. That said, ensuring you don't overstuff your egg rolls is an important first step in the folding process. For the average roll, 3 to 4 tablespoons in the middle of the wrapper should be plenty. For convenience, you may even want to measure the amount of filling for each egg roll with a kitchen scale.