Expert Advice On How To Cook Salmon Perfectly At Home

When salmon is on the menu, you'll want to make it a delicious main attraction. Cooking salmon at home requires keen attention to detail, a good amount of patience, and a dash of creativity. Sean Olnowich (James Beard honoree and culinary director at Ketchy Shuby in the SoHo district of New York City) shared some valuable tips with Mashed on achieving crisp skin and a pink, slightly rare center — the "telltale sign of a perfectly cooked salmon," as he puts it. To accomplish this feat, according to Olnowich, it's key to avoid one of the most common mistakes: overcooking salmon in the oven. To bypass this culinary blunder, he recommends firing up the burners instead.

Olnowich endorses two effective ways to make salmon on the stovetop, both of which contribute to a flaky forkful, a beautiful orangish-pink hue, and an umami flavor profile. The first method involves cooking the salmon over medium-low heat, skin side-down, without flipping the filet no matter how tempting it may be. This offers a pleasant, medium rare temperature while preserving the fish's rich flavor.