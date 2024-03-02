How, Exactly, Do You Cut Fennel?

If you find yourself staring confusedly at a fennel plant, unsure of how to attack its mixture of bulb, leaf, and branch, you're not alone. Since pretty much every part of fennel is edible, it would be wasteful to chop the stalks off and discard the bulb just because it looks complicated. Luckily, cutting fennel isn't so bad as long as you have the technique down.

Chopping fennel is all about where you cut first. After rinsing your fennel with water and patting it dry, slice off the root at the bottom of the bulb. Because fennel is layered, much like an onion, this will make it much easier to remove wilted parts of the vegetable.

From there, cut off the stalks. If you're not using them in your current dish, you can use the leftovers to make stock or to season sauces. Otherwise, slice the stalks thinly (horizontally or vertically are both fine, depending on your preference and dish). Once this is done, next on your list is arguably the most complex part: the bulb, also known as the frond.