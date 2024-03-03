Patience Is Key To Making Thai Peanut Sauce

Many condiments add little to a dish other than flavor, which is, after all, their whole point and purpose. Still, there are a few sauces that have something extra to offer, such as a Thai-style peanut sauce which can serve as a much-needed source of protein for vegan meals. Peanut sauce need not be reserved for plant-based meals alone, as it also tastes great as a dip for satay chicken skewers.

While some folks might think of Thai food as being pretty spicy, Mashed developer Kristen Carli has come up with a Thai peanut sauce recipe that's really quite mild since its main ingredients are peanut butter, rice vinegar, sesame oil, and soy sauce. There's only a smidgen of sriracha to bring a faint hint of heat. If you want it hotter, though, you can always add more sriracha or stir in some crushed red pepper.

Carli's peanut sauce requires no cooking, but it'll take quite a bit of stirring to get the peanut butter to combine with the liquids. As Carli says right in the recipe directions, "[The] mixture will appear to not combine, but with patience, [it] will eventually come together." As a bonus, your arm will get a mini-workout in the process.