The Special Ingredient You Need For The Best Classic Cheese Ball

The classic cheese ball has a retro vibe to it, which is fitting since the original recipe dates back to the 1940s, and the appetizer was a popular staple of mid-century cocktail parties. While it fell out of favor around the time Ronald Reagan took office, the 21st century has re-adopted it as a charming bit of vintage kitchen kitsch. Also, it does taste good with crackers, so there's that. Mashed developer Erin Johnson's recipe sticks to the tried-and-true formula of cream cheese mixed with cheddar and coated with chopped pecans and parsley. Plus she adds pepper jack for a faint hint of heat. Her recipe also calls for lemon juice, which might not be something you'd think to use in a cheese-based dish.

As it turns out, lemon juice in savory cheese balls is no new thing since this ingredient features in a number of 1970s recipes. As Johnson explains (speaking for herself, of course, not those anonymous disco-era recipe creators), "I like to add lemon juice to my cheese balls because I think the acidity really helps to add a brightness and a little something extra, without making the cheese taste sweet or dessert-like." As her recipe calls for such a tiny amount, you won't really taste the lemon per se, but it instead adds a tiny bit of tang that enhances the slight sourness of the cream cheese.