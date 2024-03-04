13 Ways To Create New Dishes With Leftover Mac And Cheese

We love eating mac and cheese straight out of a leftover container just as much as the next guy, but we're not simply talking about transferring it to a fancy bowl here. Ever heard of a mac and cheese bar? It's basically a Chipotle-style choose-your-own-topping spread, but with mac and cheese as your base to build upon. Add any number of toppings to create a bowl that would satisfy even Shaggy and Scooby's infamous hunger, not to mention a variety of different appetites and dietary needs.

All bowl-type dishes have a similar formula. You typically need a base, protein, sauce, and some extra, relatively small toppings to create the perfect personalized meal. For instance, you can easily substitute meat-based protein with avocado or tofu to satisfy a vegetarian diet. Feel free to get creative with sauces, too. Buffalo or sriracha go well with mac and cheese but don't discount pesto or a tomato-based sauce that can give the dish a more interesting flavor.

Creating a do-it-yourself bar with a wide selection of toppings is a creative and easy way to feed a large number of people as well. This hack is extra useful if you have some picky eaters on your hands. You will also earn some thrifty bonus points if you can pull off this versatile meal with things already in your fridge and pantry.