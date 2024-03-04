Do Canned Sardines Have Bones In Them?

If you've eaten a big deboned fish and encountered one of the bones that inevitably sneak through, you might be wary of sardines. After all, unintentionally swallowing the bones of salmon, carp, or pike, for example, can quickly create an unpleasant and concerning dinner experience. They are quite sharp and can scratch your throat on the way down, or even worse: get lodged inside. While that doesn't typically create an emergency, struggling to get a fish bone out of your throat can be laborious. If coughing or drinking water won't dislodge it, you might have to stop eating your fish to grab something soft like bread, a banana, or even a marshmallow to help push the bone down.

Understandably, this can create concerns about consuming canned fish like sardines since their skin and bones are usually kept intact during the canning process. However, their small bones are so soft that they are easy to chew. Many people even tout the health benefits of consuming sardine bones because of their high calcium content. Despite them being safe to consume, it's understandable that some may not feel comfortable leaving them in their fish. Some brands, including Wild Planet, Season, and Safe Catch, will sell skinless and boneless sardines. Just double-check the label to ensure it's specified.