Why Taz Skylar From Netflix's One Piece Learned To Cook In Real Life

There are plenty of actors who can whip up a mean dish, but for Taz Skylar, learning how to become not just a celebrity but also a culinary expert came with the job description. In Netflix's "One Piece," the 2023 live-action adaptation of the acclaimed manga series of the same name, Skylar's character, "Black Leg" Sanji, is a martial artist and culinary master trained by the head chef of the Straw Hat Pirates. Not only can he fight off villains with killer kicks, but he can also cook an impressive seafood fried rice meal.

Skylar's dedication to the role meant performing all of his own stunts inside and outside of the kitchen. He would train for up to eight hours a day, learning to prepare the same dishes that Sanji serves in the show. Repetition was the key to mastery of the art, and viewers can easily see how much effort he put into making the cooking scenes realistic. Advice from real-life cooking professionals and praise from the production team allowed him to explore culinary freedom onscreen and serve up five-star meals for the cast and crew offscreen.