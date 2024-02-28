Taylor Swift Made Pop Tarts From Scratch For Travis Kelce's Teammates And We're Jealous

Taylor Swift may very well be the most famous woman in the world, but she still makes time for the simple pleasures in life. When she's not performing her three-and-a-half hour-long Eras Tour show in sold-out stadiums around the globe, she's supporting her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, on the football field. It seems she knows exactly how to win the hearts of his teammates as well — with homemade baked goods.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid opened up about Swift's influence on the team in an interview with Mike Florio and Chris Simms on NBC's Pro Football Talk. Simms referred to Swifties as "the ultimate circus" and asked Reid if the chaos ever became too much. Interestingly, Reid never found the heightened attention to be an issue or distraction, claiming that Swift is "so grounded for who she is," and noting that "She likes to cook, so she made the offensive lineman these homemade pop tarts."

Unfortunately, Reid didn't get to taste these pop tarts himself, stating that Swift never gave one to him and that the players were in no mood to share. "The offensive lineman definitely didn't give me one," he joked. However, Reid does believe the treats helped Swift fit in with the team, adding that "it was over, she knew right where to go." Simms seemed to agree, adding that if you win over the offensive lineman, you'll be in the good graces of the whole team.