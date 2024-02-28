Taylor Swift Made Pop Tarts From Scratch For Travis Kelce's Teammates And We're Jealous
Taylor Swift may very well be the most famous woman in the world, but she still makes time for the simple pleasures in life. When she's not performing her three-and-a-half hour-long Eras Tour show in sold-out stadiums around the globe, she's supporting her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, on the football field. It seems she knows exactly how to win the hearts of his teammates as well — with homemade baked goods.
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid opened up about Swift's influence on the team in an interview with Mike Florio and Chris Simms on NBC's Pro Football Talk. Simms referred to Swifties as "the ultimate circus" and asked Reid if the chaos ever became too much. Interestingly, Reid never found the heightened attention to be an issue or distraction, claiming that Swift is "so grounded for who she is," and noting that "She likes to cook, so she made the offensive lineman these homemade pop tarts."
Unfortunately, Reid didn't get to taste these pop tarts himself, stating that Swift never gave one to him and that the players were in no mood to share. "The offensive lineman definitely didn't give me one," he joked. However, Reid does believe the treats helped Swift fit in with the team, adding that "it was over, she knew right where to go." Simms seemed to agree, adding that if you win over the offensive lineman, you'll be in the good graces of the whole team.
Swift has always enjoyed cooking for loved ones
Andy Reid also believes that the games are a "great escape" for Swift, who has come to thoroughly enjoy them. Swift mentioned in her Time Magazine interview in December of 2023 that "football is awesome," adding that she's "been missing out [her] whole life." Therefore, it's safe to assume that she'll be attending more in the future and may even bring more desserts.
Interestingly, this isn't the first time that Swift has baked sweet treats for the players. Back in October of 2023, Swift made homemade cinnamon rolls for Kelce to enjoy before one of his games. Swift has also been known to bake cookies throughout her career, even offering them to fans at her "1989" listening party and to radio hosts during her first radio tour.
Baking has been a hobby for Swift since she was young, and her pastry game is only evolving from cookies to cinnamon rolls and now pop tarts. It's unclear if Swift used a classic copycat Pop-Tart recipe or if she went rogue with a more unique pie filling. While there's a lot that people want to know about the singer, we can officially add her made-from-scratch pop tarts to the list; It's clearly a winning recipe.