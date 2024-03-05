27 Essential Words And Phrases To Know At A Mexican Restaurant

Mexican food is one of the most interesting, flavorful, and not to mention popular cuisines in America today (Americans spent more than $66 billion at Mexican restaurants in 2021, per Statista). In fact, Mexican cuisine is now ranked as the third most popular in the world. Mexican cuisine boasts a rich tapestry of flavors and ingredients, with centuries of tradition dating back to Mayan and Aztec times. At the same time, Mexican cuisine is evolving quickly in a contemporary setting, with Southwestern food, which has roots in Mexican and Texan ranching culture, emerging as a popular cuisine in the last several decades.

That said, navigating a menu filled with unfamiliar terms can be daunting. Whether you don't understand what you're ordering, or you simply feel afraid to pronounce the words wrong, ordering traditional Mexican fare may seem impossible. Fear not! This guide will equip you with the essential knowledge to confidently order at any Mexican restaurant. From traditional dishes like enchiladas and tamales to staples like arroz and frijoles, each term offers a glimpse into the vibrant culinary heritage of Mexico. After this crash course, you will feel confident ordering anything off the menu in any Mexican restaurant.