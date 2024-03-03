The Difference Between Canned And Cartoned Coconut Milk

As more people become acquainted with the health and environmental benefits of adhering to a plant-based diet, products like coconut milk have become an increasingly popular choice for cooking and coffee-making. With more millennials working towards a plant-based lifestyle, a 2020 report by Grand View Research, Inc. suggested that of all the milk alternatives, coconut milk was positioned to have the highest growth rate between 2023 and 2030.

Commonly used in cuisines throughout the Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, southern Asia, and southeastern Asia, coconut milk is regarded as a nutritional powerhouse of sorts, mostly due to its high quantity of medium-chain saturated fatty acids (MCFAs). Easily digested and converted into energy, researchers say MCFAs found in coconut milk increase heart health, reduce inflammation and the build-up of fatty tissue, and fight infection. With a slightly sweet and fruity flavor, coconut milk also brings a touch of tropical flair to any recipe it touches.

Made from pulverized coconut flesh and water, coconut milk is generally found in two varieties, which are notably different in regard to taste, fat content, and how they should be used. So before you run out and stock up, allow us to explain the difference between the cartoned coconut milk used to make your morning latte and the canned version you incorporate into your favorite Panang curry recipe.