Simple Parmesan-Crusted Salmon Recipe
Delicious meals don't always have to mean complicated steps or fancy ingredients. For a dinner recipe that epitomizes simplicity without sacrificing flavor, try this Parmesan-crusted salmon from recipe developer Catherine Brookes. With just a handful of ingredients and a few easy steps, you'll soon have tender, flaky salmon with a delicious, crisp, and cheesy topping.
The juicy salmon filets are first coated in an herby, zesty mixture of Parmesan cheese and breadcrumbs before they're baked until a beautiful golden crust forms. It's a dish that feels both comforting and sophisticated, perfect for any occasion from weeknight family meals to dinner parties with friends.
As the salmon bakes in the oven, your kitchen will be filled with the irresistible aroma of melty cheese and fragrant herbs. Once the filets are cooked to perfection, we love to add a sprinkling of fresh chopped parsley and a squeeze of lemon juice for extra zing. When you take that first bite, you're sure to be wowed by this moreish combination of flavors. So, if you're short of time but looking for a dish that will impress, look no further — with our simple Parmesan-crusted salmon recipe, you'll have a wholesome and flavorful dish ready to eat in under 30 minutes.
Gather the ingredients for this simple Parmesan-crusted salmon
Once you've grabbed some salmon filets, it's a simple case of mixing up the Parmesan topping, spreading it on, and popping everything in the oven. The simple topping mixture consists of Parmesan cheese, breadcrumbs, Italian seasoning, garlic powder, lemon zest, and softened butter. If you need to sub for gluten-free breadcrumbs here, that's no problem.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 375 F.
Step 2: Mix topping ingredients
Mix together the breadcrumbs, Parmesan, softened butter, lemon zest, Italian seasoning, garlic powder, and black pepper in a bowl.
Step 3: Place salmon in a baking dish
Place the salmon filets in a lightly greased baking dish.
Step 4: Add the topping
Spread the Parmesan mixture on top of each salmon filet.
Step 5: Bake
Bake for 15–17 minutes, or until the fish is opaque and flakes easily with a fork.
Step 6: Garnish and serve
Serve with some fresh parsley and lemon wedges, if desired.
What can I serve with Parmesan-crusted salmon?
There are plenty of delicious side options that will transform your Parmesan-crusted salmon into a more complete meal. For a hearty and nutritious side, tender roasted vegetables such as broccoli, asparagus, or bell peppers make an excellent accompaniment. Or, for a lighter option that still packs a nutritious punch, try serving the salmon with a quinoa salad tossed with fresh salad vegetables, herbs, and a tangy dressing to add vibrant colors and refreshing flavors to your meal.
If you're craving something comforting, creamy mashed potatoes infused with garlic offer a warming and luscious side dish that pairs beautifully with the crispy texture of the salmon crust. Or, a fragrant rice seasoned with lemon and herbs makes for a bright and flavorful option, bringing extra citrusy goodness to your plate. To keep things simple, serve with some warm, crusty bread. This is perfect for soaking up any leftover juices and sauces from the dish. A rustic baguette, garlic bread, or artisanal roll would all be great options here. This salmon is a versatile base on which to build a hearty, home-cooked dinner, so feel free to mix and match those sides and build a meal that best suits your tastebuds.
Can you pan-fry or broil this Parmesan-crusted salmon?
Though oven-baking provides a simple, hands-off approach to cooking salmon, pan-frying and broiling are also both excellent options for this recipe. To pan-fry, first heat a little oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Once hot, carefully place the salmon in the pan with the Parmesan topping facing down. With its slightly sticky texture, you should find that the topping stays in place on the salmon just fine. Cook for about 4–5 minutes on each side, until the crust is golden brown and crispy and the fish is cooked through. This method creates a crispy exterior while keeping the interior moist and tender.
To broil, preheat your broiler and adjust the oven rack to the top position. Then, place the salmon filets on a baking sheet lined with aluminum foil for easy cleanup. You'll want to broil for about 5–7 minutes to get that delicious crust and cook the fish to perfection. Keep a close eye on the salmon to prevent burning. Once done, remove the salmon and let it rest for a few minutes before serving. Broiling salmon can result in a beautifully caramelized crust while keeping the fish moist and flaky.
- ⅓ cup breadcrumbs
- ⅓ cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 3 tablespoons softened unsalted butter
- 1 teaspoon lemon zest
- ½ teaspoon Italian seasoning
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- 4 salmon filets
- Lemon wedges
- Fresh parsley
|Calories per Serving
|986
|Total Fat
|65.3 g
|Saturated Fat
|19.4 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|249.1 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|7.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.6 g
|Total Sugars
|0.6 g
|Sodium
|447.3 mg
|Protein
|86.6 g