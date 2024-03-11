Simple Parmesan-Crusted Salmon Recipe

Delicious meals don't always have to mean complicated steps or fancy ingredients. For a dinner recipe that epitomizes simplicity without sacrificing flavor, try this Parmesan-crusted salmon from recipe developer Catherine Brookes. With just a handful of ingredients and a few easy steps, you'll soon have tender, flaky salmon with a delicious, crisp, and cheesy topping.

The juicy salmon filets are first coated in an herby, zesty mixture of Parmesan cheese and breadcrumbs before they're baked until a beautiful golden crust forms. It's a dish that feels both comforting and sophisticated, perfect for any occasion from weeknight family meals to dinner parties with friends.

As the salmon bakes in the oven, your kitchen will be filled with the irresistible aroma of melty cheese and fragrant herbs. Once the filets are cooked to perfection, we love to add a sprinkling of fresh chopped parsley and a squeeze of lemon juice for extra zing. When you take that first bite, you're sure to be wowed by this moreish combination of flavors. So, if you're short of time but looking for a dish that will impress, look no further — with our simple Parmesan-crusted salmon recipe, you'll have a wholesome and flavorful dish ready to eat in under 30 minutes.