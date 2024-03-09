Does Rao's Limited Reserve Sauce Taste Any Different Than The Original?

When a premium brand like Rao's launches a superior line of products, as it has with Rao's Limited Reserve, pasta lovers are bound to take notice. It's not as if Rao's doesn't already have a slew of popular sauce flavors taking up shelf space in grocery stores and kitchen cabinets. So, the idea that the company could improve on an already-beloved collection is enough to perk up the curious tongues of home gourmets on the search for exciting new tastes to test out.

How much can a top-selling brand improve on the formula that's garnered so much attention? To figure out exactly how different Rao's Limited Reserve is from the restaurant's self-named jarred pasta sauce, we bellied up to the table for a side-by-side taste test to get the real deal straight from the source.

Eager consumers need to know if these new Rao's offerings are rave-worthy enough to warrant racing to the marketplace and shelling out the extra money to toss them on pasta. Or are they similar enough to the original to be passed over in favor of the full-time line-up? We were as eager as anyone to get to the bottom of these new toppings to see if they taste distinctly different from the original versions. Here's what we found out.