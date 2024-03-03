The Coffee Maker Hack For Better Mornings

A trip to the coffee maker is many people's first task after waking up. Few consider, though, that this everyday kitchen appliance can help get your day started in more ways than just brewing your morning dose of caffeine.

Anyone with an automatic drip coffee maker can take advantage of these benefits, especially if they're often behind schedule. At its core, this hack relies on the heat that emanates from the top of your appliance while it brews. Just set your cup atop the coffeemaker while it's working and take advantage of the radiating heat.

The easiest and most common use for this heat is warming your mug. This way, you can sidestep the issue of pouring hot coffee into a cold vessel, which can lead to more than just rapid heat loss and the resulting cold cup of joe. Such a dramatic temperature change may negatively affect the taste and aroma of your coffee, as evaporation can dull the grounds' bold flavors.