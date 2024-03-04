The Best Way To Clean Your Aluminum Pans

Aluminum cookware offers a lot of benefits. It's affordable, lightweight, and easier to care for than some of the more finicky types of cookware (looking at you, cast iron). However, aluminum cookware does tend to discolor after a while, especially after incorrect use. While discoloration isn't always a sign that it's unsafe to use or ruined, if the discoloration is accompanied by build-up or grime, you'll want to give that pan a deep clean ASAP.

Luckily, cleaning aluminum pans is easy. To scrub away discoloration, you have a few all-natural cleaning options. First, try baking soda. After letting your pan soak in mild dish soap for a bit, give it a scrub with a non-abrasive brush and a baking soda-and-water paste. You can also try boiling salt water in the pan, letting the pan cool, then using the cooled salt water mixture to scrub the pan with a gentle cleaning brush. Additionally, you can try a lemon juice and water or vinegar and water mixture, bringing either to a boil before cooling the pan, rinsing it, and wiping it clean.