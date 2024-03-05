The Origin Of Fish And Chips Is Likely Different Than You Think

When you think of fish and chips, you likely imagine the delectable battered strips of whitefish that are deep fried and served with the salty zip of crispy fries, most commonly associated with British cuisine. After all, you can find the dish in just about any English pub or, in the U.S., any English-style bar and grill. And it's this association that leads most of us to believe that fish and chips has its roots in the British Isles. However, that's not entirely true.

The accepted history tells us that the first battered and fried fish was brought to Britain in the 16th century by Portuguese Jewish immigrants fleeing religious persecution. Due to religious constraints, Jews weren't supposed to cook on their sabbath day, which goes from sundown Friday evening until the following sundown. Breading fish in a flour batter, or rolling it in eggs and bread crumbs, and then frying it before Friday night meant they'd have a preserved dish to eat during the Sabbath. As a bonus, the oil couldn't reach the fishy flesh and mute the flavor.

Once fried fish hit England, it was destined to be a hit. Thomas Jefferson even enjoyed "fish in the Jewish fashion" in England at the end of the 1700s. Once commercial fishing operations took off with the popularization of the steam engine in the 1800s, fried fish shops began to open all over the island. But where did the chips come in?