The Rise And Fall Of Lone Star Steakhouse

For the better part of the '90s, you could throw a rock in the suburbs and hit a casual steakhouse restaurant. One such place was Lone Star Steakhouse, a former prototype that multiplied into a successful chain with over 200 restaurants by the early 2000s. For three decades, Lone Star Steakhouse was a viable part of middle American dining culture until its presence in the continental U.S. completely vanished.

Lone Star Steakhouse was not the first of its kind but it was an early adopter of the food and decor trends that can still be seen at steakhouses today. What's more, its affordable prices, lively atmosphere, and widespread accessibility helped the Texan-themed steakhouse rise to the ranks of greatness. Yet things have since gone so wrong for Lone Star that it only has a single location left.

To many, this is a tale about a company that, like so many other struggling steakhouse chains, floundered in an over-saturated market. With nothing able to set Lone Star apart from its many competitors, much of its downfall had to do with its see-sawing presence on the stock market, executive errors, and destabilizing mistrust amongst the company's shareholders. For Lone Star, it became less about the food and more about trying to rescue a once-promising chain that never forged a genuine brand identity. To find out what happened, we'll need to start at the beginning. Here, we'll revisit Lone Star Steakhouse's early days and chronicle its troubled trek into restaurant ruin.