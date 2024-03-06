How To Give Canned French Onion Soup A Boost Of Flavor

Canned soup gets a bad rap as the kind of thing you'd only eat out of desperation, but the fact is, it makes a great base to build upon. Much in the way that boxed cake mix can be transformed into your own homemade(ish) creation with a few mix-ins, canned French onion soup, too, only needs a little bit of tweaking to taste like something that never touched a can opener in its life.

One way to better your canned onion soup is to boost it with booze. Sherry and brandy would give your soup a little flair, or you could take a page from Julia Child's book (that being "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," bien sûr) and add both white wine and cognac. You could also use a splash of cider like they do in la belle Normandie, or go with cider vinegar for some booze-free tang. Yet another way to brighten your soup would be by adding lemon juice or giving it a splash of Worcestershire sauce for that je ne sais quoi quality known as umami. Fresh or dried herbs can also help elevate your French onion soup, with bay leaves, sage, and thyme all being typical additions. You may also want to add a smidgen of salt if the soup is too bland or even some sugar to better simulate the caramelized quality that those canned onions probably lack.