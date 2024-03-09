Which Country Consumes The Most Alcohol Per Capita?

Discussions of alcohol may involve some places more often than others. For example, 41 of the 50 drunkest U.S. counties are in Wisconsin. Likewise, while tea may be an integral part of British culture (likely thanks to Catherine of Braganza), the U.K. is also well-known for its alcohol consumption, with over 30% of citizens reporting heavy drinking at least once per month, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. The world's biggest consumer by the liter, however, is Zimbabwe — and not by a small margin. According to data from Wisevoter, Zimbabwe's consumption per capita sits at 62.8 liters, considerably higher than runner-up Tunisia's 36.6 liters.

As any well-seasoned traveler knows, tourist drinking can significantly impact a country's alcoholic intake. The Bahamas, for example, saw tourists consume almost 6 liters of alcohol in 2019, according to the World Health Organization (WHO); meanwhile, the country's per capita figure is 10.1 liters, per Wisevoter. Zimbabwe isn't like The Bahamas, however, as WHO reports that tourists consume zero liters of alcohol, indicating that the country's high consumption is all local.

This isn't a long-standing tradition among Zimbabweans, nor is it a result of steadily increasing drinking levels. Based on data from WHO, Zimbabwe averaged a per capita consumption of only 3.26 liters between 2000 and 2019. This dramatic increase is the consequence of two key factors: The COVID-19 pandemic and the emergence of Zimbabwe's backyard brewers.